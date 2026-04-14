Viral Story Alert: After over a decade in the IT industry, Zeeshan Bakhrani left his corporate job and invested $70,000 to open Nishaan, a Manhattan restaurant. His venture, which serves unique Pakistani-American street food, now earns $140,000 monthly, proving his high-stakes career change was a success.

The culinary world has officially gained what the corporate world lost. For over a decade, Zeeshan Bakhrani lived the archetypal IT life in New York, navigating the high-pressure world of product management, attending interminable strategy meetings, and dealing with shifting corporate goals. However, following a second hiatus in August 2025, the 34-year-old decided he had had enough of the "9-to-5" grind.

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According to CNBC, Bakhrani took a $70,000 (roughly Rs 65 lakh) risk by investing his own assets in Nishaan, a brand-new Manhattan restaurant. Today, that bet is paying off with $140,000 (approximately Rs 1.3 crore) in monthly earnings.

Bakhrani's taste was always a cross between two worlds as he grew up in a Pakistani-American family in Chicago. His mother would frequently season American staples with South Asian flavors—a culinary heritage that today characterises his cuisine.

What Is Nishaan's Speciality?

Nishaan does not provide traditional fast food. Instead, Bakhrani sells "Pakistani-American street food," which includes Bihari-style barbacoa tacos, Pakistani chopped cheese, and buffalo tandoori chicken sandwiches. It's the type of stuff he used to make at home, replacing tortillas with parathas and topping burgers with spicy chutneys.

Comparing his current work to his previous roles in tech, Bakhrani said the difference is clear. While his earlier jobs involved long meetings and changing priorities, he now enjoys full creative control.

Although he now works up to 14 hours a day, he says the freedom and sense of ownership make it worthwhile.