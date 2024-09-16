Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday

    Presley Shekinah, a 13-year-old student from Chennai, achieved a UNICO World Record for creating a 600-square-foot portrait of PM Modi using 800 kg of millet. The impressive artwork took 12 hours to complete.

    Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    A 13-year-old student, Presley Shekinah, set a world record by creating the World's Largest Millet Painting, dedicating 12 hours non-stop to crafting a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using 800 kg of millet. This tribute was unveiled in honour of the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17.
    Presley Shekinah is the daughter of Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani. They reside in the Kolpakkam area of Chennai. Presley is currently in the 8th grade at Vellammal School, Chennai.

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Shekinah created a massive 600-square-foot portrait of PM Modi using 800 kg of millet. She dedicated 12 hours to the project, starting at 8:30 am and finishing at 8:30 pm.

    Presley Shekinah has been recognized by UNICO World Records in the student achievement category. R. Sivaraman, the director of UNICO World Records, presented her with a world record certificate and medal. The school administrator, principal, her parents, and relatives all celebrated her remarkable accomplishment.

    In celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah will prepare and distribute 4,000 kilograms of vegetarian langar. Syed Afshan Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Dargah Ajmer Sharif, announced that the langar will feature rice, pure ghee, and dried fruits, and will be served to both devotees and the underprivileged.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Kerala govt report shows major chunk of Wayanad relief fund spent on cremating bodies than on survivors anr

    Kerala govt report shows major chunk of Wayanad relief fund spent on cremating bodies than on survivors

    Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Uttar Pradesh; 14 dead, rivers above danger mark AJR

    Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Uttar Pradesh; 14 dead, rivers above danger mark

    Chikkamagaluru Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-787 September 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-787 September 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    football Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH) scr

    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH)

    Donald Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt' snt

    Trump assassination suspect desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt'

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt shk

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids AJR

    Travelling with children on trains? Know ticket rules for kids

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon