Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday

Presley Shekinah, a 13-year-old student from Chennai, achieved a UNICO World Record for creating a 600-square-foot portrait of PM Modi using 800 kg of millet. The impressive artwork took 12 hours to complete.

A 13-year-old student, Presley Shekinah, set a world record by creating the World's Largest Millet Painting, dedicating 12 hours non-stop to crafting a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using 800 kg of millet. This tribute was unveiled in honour of the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17.

Presley Shekinah is the daughter of Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani. They reside in the Kolpakkam area of Chennai. Presley is currently in the 8th grade at Vellammal School, Chennai.

Shekinah created a massive 600-square-foot portrait of PM Modi using 800 kg of millet. She dedicated 12 hours to the project, starting at 8:30 am and finishing at 8:30 pm.

Presley Shekinah has been recognized by UNICO World Records in the student achievement category. R. Sivaraman, the director of UNICO World Records, presented her with a world record certificate and medal. The school administrator, principal, her parents, and relatives all celebrated her remarkable accomplishment.

