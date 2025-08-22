Karnataka Government has announced a 50% discount on pending traffic fines. The offer is valid from Aug 23 to Sept 12. Vehicle owners can pay fines online or at traffic police stations.

Bengaluru: In a major relief for vehicle owners, the Karnataka state government has announced a 50% discount on traffic violation fines, offering citizens an opportunity to clear their dues at half the cost. This special offer will be valid from August 23 to September 12,2025 the Transport Department confirmed. The move is expected to benefit lakhs of motorists with pending fines and also encourage timely compliance with traffic rules.

Who Is Eligible For The Discount?

As per the official order, the discount applies only to traffic violation cases registered up to February 11, 2023. Cases registered after this date will not be eligible. The government decided on this scheme to reduce the burden of pending fines and curb the growing number of traffic violations across the state.

Previous Scheme Benefited Lakhs

A similar discount initiative in the past had helped lakhs of vehicle owners clear their dues. With this new scheme, the Transport Department is urging people to take advantage of the opportunity before the deadline. Fines can be paid online or at traffic police stations.

Full Fine If Caught By Police

Authorities have cautioned that those caught by the police after the discount period, without clearing their pending fines, will have to pay the full penalty amount. Non-payment may even lead to vehicle seizure, requiring court proceedings and complete payment for release.

Transport Department Personnel To Conduct Checks

In a new development, not only traffic police but also Transport Department personnel are now authorized to conduct vehicle checks. They can verify RCs, driving licenses, and other traffic-related documents. In cases of violation, they are empowered to seize vehicles and impose fines in line with government regulations.