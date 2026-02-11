In a shocking incident in Karnataka, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother following an argument over alcohol consumption. The accused was arrested after police found evidence contradicting an initial claim of suicide.

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident reported from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Yadgir, Karnataka, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother following an argument over alcohol consumption. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised serious concerns about domestic violence and substance abuse. The deceased has been identified as Pratibha (11), while her mother, Nirmala, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Argument Over Alcohol Turns Fatal

According to police sources, Nirmala, who was reportedly addicted to alcohol, returned home intoxicated on Monday afternoon. Her daughter, Pratibha, objected to her mother’s drinking habit, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Police said that in a fit of rage, and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Nirmala strangled her daughter to death.

Attempt To Stage Suicide

After the incident, the accused allegedly attempted to stage the death as a suicide. However, during the preliminary investigation, police noticed finger marks on the child’s neck, which raised suspicion.

Upon sustained questioning, Nirmala reportedly confessed to the crime.

Family Background

Police sources stated that Nirmala has four daughters and was living without her husband. Further investigation is underway.