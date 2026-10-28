Two giant mushrooms weighing around 5 kg combined were reportedly found in a farmer’s field in Chamarahalli, Kolar taluk, Karnataka. The discovery by Narayanaswamy of Nadupalli village has sparked curiosity among local residents.

Kolar, a district widely known for its gold mining industry, is drawing attention for a different reason after two unusually large mushrooms, reportedly weighing around 5 kg combined, were found in a farmer’s field. The discovery has sparked curiosity among local residents, who were surprised by the mushrooms’ size and weight. Narayanaswamy, a resident of Nadupalli village, reportedly discovered the mushrooms while visiting a farmer’s field in Chamarahalli village in Kolar taluk to repair a borewell.

Giant Mushrooms Surprise Local Resident

Narayanaswamy spotted the two large mushrooms while working in the field. Accustomed to seeing smaller varieties, he was surprised by their unusual size and combined weight of around 5 kg.

According to the account, he examined the mushrooms and believed they were edible. He then took them home, prepared mushroom sambar and shared the meal with his family.

Large mushrooms are often associated with forested regions, including parts of the Malnad and coastal belts. Their reported discovery in Kolar, which generally experiences drier conditions, has attracted particular interest among local residents.