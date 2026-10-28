A young farmer in Karnataka’s Kudligi taluk expects to earn up to ₹10 lakh from 100 quintals of groundnuts grown on his 10-acre farm. Despite drought conditions, he used borewell water and invested ₹3 lakh in cultivation.

While farmers across Karnataka are struggling with severe drought conditions and mounting losses, a young farmer from Bayalu Tumbaraguddi village in Kanahosahalli hobli of Kudligi taluk has achieved a remarkable groundnut harvest. Kenchappara Veeresh cultivated groundnuts on his 10-acre farm by investing around ₹3 lakh and using borewell water for irrigation. He expects a yield of approximately 100 quintals, with the total revenue estimated at ₹10 lakh. His efforts have attracted the attention of farmers from surrounding villages, particularly because of the unusually high number of pods on individual plants.

How Did He Arrange Water for the Crop?

This year, the failure of both the monsoon and winter rains has affected agricultural activities in Kudligi and several other parts of Karnataka. With many farmers struggling to recover even their expenditure on seeds, fertilisers and labour, cultivating crops under these conditions has become increasingly challenging.

Recognising the difficulties caused by the lack of rainfall, Veeresh drilled three borewells on his land. After finding an adequate water supply, he used borewell water to irrigate his 10-acre farm and cultivate groundnuts.

Groundnut Plants With 40 To 80 Pods Draw Attention

Groundnut harvesting is currently underway on Veeresh’s farm, attracting farmers and other visitors from nearby villages. The unusually high number of pods on individual plants has become a talking point among the local farming community.

While some plants typically produce 40 to 50 pods, plants in Veeresh’s field reportedly bear between 40 and 80 pods each. This has surprised local farmers, many of whom have been visiting the farm to see the crop for themselves.

Gypsum Application Helped Increase Pod Formation

Veeresh said he applied 50 bags of gypsum in two rounds of 25 bags each during inter-cultivation to encourage pod formation. He expects his farm to yield around 100 quintals of groundnuts.

“During inter-cultivation, I applied 50 bags of gypsum in two rounds of 25 bags each to increase the number of groundnut pods. This helped improve pod formation. I expect a yield of around 100 quintals. As the market price is currently above ₹9,000 per quintal, the total income could reach ₹10 lakh,” he said.

Local Farmers Praise Veeresh’s Achievement

Chandru, a farmer and Communist Party youth leader from Bayalu Tumbaraguddi, praised Veeresh’s efforts and the performance of his crop.