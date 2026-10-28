Bengaluru’s proposed ₹6,000 crore elevated railway terminal in Yelahanka may have 16 platforms. Hyderabad-based Aarvee Associates is likely to prepare the DPR under a ₹3.2 crore consultancy contract from South Western Railway.

Bengaluru is set to witness a major railway infrastructure development, with planning and design work proposed for India’s first fully elevated railway coaching terminal at Yelahanka in North Bengaluru. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Hyderabad-based engineering consultancy Aarvee Associates is likely to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed terminal. The project aims to expand Bengaluru’s railway infrastructure and improve train maintenance facilities and passenger-handling capacity.

South Western Railway (SWR) is reportedly preparing to award the consultancy firm a contract worth Rs 3.2 crore. Sources in the railway zone’s construction division confirmed the proposed move, according to the report. The decision follows two earlier tender rounds that failed to result in the appointment of a consultant.

The railway authorities plan to award the consultancy work under the variation clause of an existing Final Location Survey (FLS) rate contract. This provision allows additional work associated with newly approved projects to be assigned to an existing contractor, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Aarvee Associates to Handle Planning and Design

Under the proposed agreement, Aarvee Associates will provide consultancy services for the Yelahanka Mega Coaching Terminal. Its scope of work is expected to include advisory services, site inspections, detailed master planning, urban design, engineering design and preparation of the final DPR.

The project also includes plans to expand coaching maintenance facilities and platform infrastructure within the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) campus at Yelahanka.

Why Were the Earlier Tender Rounds Unsuccessful?

SWR had previously invited bids for the consultancy assignment through separate tender processes. The first process was cancelled because some essential annexures were missing from the tender documents.

The railway authorities subsequently invited fresh bids. Two companies, Prime Rail and Nagpur-based Axykno, participated in the re-tendering process but failed to qualify.

Following these unsuccessful attempts, SWR reportedly decided to use the variation clause of an existing contract to assign the consultancy work to Aarvee Associates.

Rs 6,000 Crore Project to Feature 16 Platforms

The proposed Yelahanka Mega Coaching Terminal is estimated to cost around Rs 6,000 crore and is expected to become Bengaluru’s fourth major railway terminal. Planned as the country’s first fully elevated railway coaching terminal, the facility will be developed partly on land owned by the Rail Wheel Factory.

The project is proposed to be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement or the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Spread across approximately 20 acres, the terminal is planned to have 16 platforms. It is expected to significantly expand the capacity of the existing Yelahanka railway station, which currently has five platforms.

Land Requirements for the Proposed Terminal

The railway authorities are expected to arrange the required land from multiple sources. The proposal includes approximately 15 acres from the Rail Wheel Factory’s 192-acre property and two acres of privately owned land.

The project will also make use of the existing Yelahanka station yard and the area occupied by the Rail Wheel Factory staff quarters.

Once developed, the proposed terminal is expected to strengthen Bengaluru’s railway infrastructure and expand facilities for train operations and maintenance. However, the consultancy appointment, project implementation details and development timeline remain subject to official confirmation.