A six-member UNESCO expert team inspected the Virupakshashwara Temple and other historic monuments in Hampi. The team assessed heritage structures, visitor facilities, crowd management arrangements and the ancient Vijayanagara irrigation system.

A six-member UNESCO expert team visited the Virupakshashwara Swamy Temple in Hampi on Monday morning as part of an inspection of the region's historic monuments and heritage structures. The team toured the temple complex, offered prayers at several shrines and examined the condition of the ancient structures. The experts also assessed visitor facilities, crowd management arrangements and conservation efforts. During the visit, the temple authorities organised a special pooja and honoured the head of the UNESCO team with a traditional shawl, a flower garland and fruit prasada.

Darshan At Virupakshashwara, Pampadevi, Sri Krishna And Bhuvaneshwari Temples

After visiting the main Virupakshashwara shrine, the experts offered prayers at the Pampadevi and Bhuvaneshwari temples. Officials briefed the team on the temple's historical significance, the importance of the presiding deity and the places from which devotees travel to visit Hampi.

The experts also gathered information about the Rajagopuram and other temple towers. They reviewed the existing crowd management arrangements and discussed additional facilities that could benefit devotees and tourists visiting the historic site.

Inspection Of Eduru Basavanna, Salu Mantapa And Mahanavami Dibba

The team subsequently visited the Eduru Basavanna Mantapa, where the experts inspected the condition of the Basavanna idol and the long rows of pavilions known as Salu Mantapas on either side.

The experts climbed the steps behind the Eduru Basavanna Mantapa, which lead towards Achyutaraya Bazaar. They observed the historic layout of Virupakshashwara Bazaar and examined the double-storeyed Salu Mantapas flanking the temple.

Officials explained how these mantapas served as bustling commercial centres during the Vijayanagara Empire. Modern shops have since been cleared from the area to preserve the original appearance of the historic structures.

Experts Observe Deteriorating Figures At Bala Krishna Temple

The team next visited Sri Krishna Bazaar to inspect the pavilions in front of the Krishna Temple before proceeding to the Bala Krishna Temple. The experts noticed that the brick figures on the temple's gopuram were gradually deteriorating due to exposure to rain. They promptly photographed the affected structures on their mobile phones.

Although the Bala Krishna Temple no longer houses its main idol, the experts entered the garbhagudi (sanctum sanctorum) to inspect the interiors. As the inner shrine was almost completely dark, the UNESCO team members and local officials used their mobile phone flashlights to examine the space.

During the visit, the experts praised the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff for their daily efforts to protect and maintain Hampi's monuments. They also posed for photographs with the ground staff.

Inspection Of Hampi's Historic Structures And Tourist Facilities

The experts later viewed the Ugra Narasimha and Badavilinga mantapas from a distance before visiting the main parking area. There, they inspected the new hotels and toilet blocks constructed by the Tourism Department.

The team also examined a newly laid road in Hampi and visited the historic Hiriya Chatra, or old choultry, located along the route.

The inspection continued at Mahanavami Dibba, where the experts spent approximately an hour examining the monument. They inspected the stone doors at its base and gathered historical information about the structure. The team then climbed to the top, enjoyed panoramic views of Hampi and took photographs of the surrounding landscape.

Vijayanagara-Era Irrigation System Draws Attention

The ancient irrigation system developed during the Vijayanagara Empire also caught the experts' attention. They closely examined the network of stone canals that formed part of the historic water supply system.

After completing the monument tour and taking a lunch break, the UNESCO team held a detailed meeting with officials to discuss their observations.

Six-Member Team Includes International Heritage Experts

The six-member inspection team included UNESCO international heritage expert George Abungu from Kenya, Ichita Shimoda from Japan and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Additional Director General Janhwij Sharma.

Hosapete Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S. Mannikeri and officials from various other departments also participated in the visit.