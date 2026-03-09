A significant milestone for India's Project Cheetah was achieved as the cheetah population crossed 50. Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park, bringing the total to 53 and the number of Indian-born cubs to 33.

Project Cheetah Milestone

A big moment for India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project was achieved on Monday as the cheetah population crossed the half-century mark after Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. With the birth of these five cubs, the number of Indian-born cheetah cubs that are thriving in the country has risen to 33 and the total number of cheetah population has reached 53.

'A Proud Moment for Wildlife Conservation'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pleasure over achieving this milestone for project Cheetah, calling it a proud moment for wildlife conservation. "Good News from Kuno National Park again...Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India's cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53. A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong testament to the success of India's cheetah reintroduction efforts," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Union Minister Hails 'Historic' Achievement

Additionally, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav shared his happiness and described the development as a proud moment for Project Cheetah, stressing that Jwala has become a successful third-time mother with the latest cubs. "Cheetahs cross half-century! A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil--another important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey," the Union Minister said in a post on X.

Yadav also applauded the veterinarians, field staff and other personnel associated with the project who work on the ground for the success of cheetah conservation in the country. "This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground. With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation. May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India's cheetah story to even greater heights," he added in the post.

About Project Cheetah

'Project Cheetah' is India's world-first intercontinental translocation project, launched on September 17, 2022. The project aimed to reintroduce the cheetah to India, which went extinct in the country in 1952. (ANI)