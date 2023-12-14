Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Former minister V. Somanna vehemently denied rumors circulating about his intention to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate. Somanna clarified that such reports are entirely false, asserting that he has neither considered nor dreamed of joining the Congress party for electoral pursuits.
     

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Addressing the media, Somanna expressed his disinterest in contesting elections under the Congress banner, stating, "I don't need it and it is not necessary." He emphasized that personal politics is not a topic for discussion at the moment and promised to address it at an appropriate time.

    Amidst these clarifications, Somanna vocalized his belief in the continued need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that not only the people of the nation but individuals worldwide acknowledge Modi's significance in the current global scenario.
    Also Read: Karnataka: V Somanna's upset triggers high-level talks, urges BS Yediyurappa's involvement

    Known for his straightforward communication style, Somanna acknowledged that some Swamijis might find his candidness challenging. He asserted that speaking the truth and maintaining a tough stance has led to discontent among certain individuals, but he remains undeterred in his approach.

    Reflecting on his political journey, Somanna recalled a pivotal moment in 1999 when he contested as an independent candidate in the Binnipet constituency in Bengaluru. Despite facing challenges and skepticism, the blessings from Siddaganga Shri and Adichunchanagiri Shri fueled his victory with a substantial margin of 36,000 votes. Somanna emphasized that time will be the ultimate arbiter in all matters, including political decisions.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024 vkp

    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024

    Parliament security breach: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru; demand BJP MP Pratap Simha's arrest (WATCH) vkp

    Parliament security breach: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru; demand BJP MP Pratap Simha's arrest (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: RTO conduct raids on private school buses over alleged overcrowding of children vkp

    Bengaluru: RTO conduct raids on private school buses over alleged overcrowding of children

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why vkp

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state? vkp

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it is not Rs 308 crore anr

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it's not Rs 308 crore

    cricket Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper

    War objectives in Ukraine conflict remain unchanged Vladimir Putin's message to Russia AJR

    'War objectives in Ukraine conflict remain unchanged': Vladimir Putin's message to Russia

    iQOO 12 5G 5 things about first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset phone gcw

    iQOO 12 5G: 5 things about first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor phone

    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024 vkp

    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon