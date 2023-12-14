Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

Former minister V. Somanna vehemently denied rumors circulating about his intention to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate. Somanna clarified that such reports are entirely false, asserting that he has neither considered nor dreamed of joining the Congress party for electoral pursuits.

Addressing the media, Somanna expressed his disinterest in contesting elections under the Congress banner, stating, "I don't need it and it is not necessary." He emphasized that personal politics is not a topic for discussion at the moment and promised to address it at an appropriate time.

Amidst these clarifications, Somanna vocalized his belief in the continued need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that not only the people of the nation but individuals worldwide acknowledge Modi's significance in the current global scenario.

Known for his straightforward communication style, Somanna acknowledged that some Swamijis might find his candidness challenging. He asserted that speaking the truth and maintaining a tough stance has led to discontent among certain individuals, but he remains undeterred in his approach.

Reflecting on his political journey, Somanna recalled a pivotal moment in 1999 when he contested as an independent candidate in the Binnipet constituency in Bengaluru. Despite facing challenges and skepticism, the blessings from Siddaganga Shri and Adichunchanagiri Shri fueled his victory with a substantial margin of 36,000 votes. Somanna emphasized that time will be the ultimate arbiter in all matters, including political decisions.