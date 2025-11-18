Forest officials in Karnataka rescued a baby elephant that had been trapped in a water canal near Shivanasamudra for four days. The calf was fed, tranquilised and lifted out using a hydraulic crane after water levels were reduced for the operation.

Mandya: In a remarkable rescue operation, Forest Department officials saved a baby elephant that had been trapped in a canal for the past four days near Shivanasamudra in Malavalli taluk, Karnataka. The calf, which had fallen into the canal while attempting to drink water, had been struggling to stay afloat and move due to the strong water flow. After multiple failed attempts on Monday because of the high water level, officials launched a major coordinated operation on Tuesday. The elephant was fed, tranquilised, placed in a secure container and successfully lifted out using a hydraulic crane brought in from Bengaluru.

Elephant Trapped Near Power Plant for Four Days

The baby elephant had slipped into the canal near a private power generation plant and remained stuck in the same spot for days. Despite efforts by the Forest Department staff on Monday, the elevated water level prevented them from lifting the animal to safety. On Tuesday, the water level in the canal was reduced, enabling officials to carry out the rescue operation effectively.

Risk of Infection Due to Prolonged Exposure

Because the elephant had been submerged in water for several days, veterinarians noted a possible fungal infection near its trunk. The tip of the trunk had turned white, which is an early indication of such an infection. To ensure a safe and controlled rescue, the elephant was tranquilised before being lifted out.

Operation Led by Mysuru Wildlife Division Officials

The rescue operation was led by DCF Raghu and DCF Prabhu of the Mysuru Wildlife Division. Before administering the tranquiliser, veterinarians fed the elephant to calm it. The tranquiliser was administered by Dr Ramesh and Dr Adarsh using a dart gun. Once sedated, staff lowered a large container into the canal, placed the elephant inside and lifted it out with the hydraulic crane.

First Aid and Release Plans

After being brought out of the canal, the elephant received immediate first aid from the veterinary team. Officials plan to release the calf into the nearby forest once it fully recovers. The operation was coordinated under the leadership of DCF Raghu, DCF Prabhu and local Tahsildar Lokesh.