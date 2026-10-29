Karnataka will hold its first-ever Rajyotsava Bird Census from October 30 to November 2, 2026. Find out how to participate, record bird sightings using the eBird app and submit observation lists by November 10.

Karnataka will combine nature conservation with its Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations this year by organising the first-ever Karnataka Rajyotsava Bird Census 2026 from October 30 to November 2. The initiative aims to document bird species across the state and gather scientific data on their distribution and habitats. Organised jointly by the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network and local birding communities, the census will encourage birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts and members of the public to participate, regardless of their level of experience.

Who Can Participate in the Bird Census?

The census is open to everyone, from beginners with little or no birdwatching experience to seasoned birdwatchers. Participants from across Karnataka can contribute by observing birds and recording their sightings during the designated period.

How Does the Census Work?

Participants must spend at least 15 minutes observing birds, either by sight or by listening to their calls. They should record the species identified and the number of birds observed, then upload their checklists through the eBird mobile app.

Participants can record their observations on any one day or throughout the four-day census period, from October 30 to November 2. Birdwatching sessions can take place in the morning, evening or at night.

Upload Observation Lists by November 10

Participants must upload their checklists for observations made between October 30 and November 2 by November 10. Birdwatchers based outside Karnataka can also contribute by sharing their checklists using the eBird user ID karnatakabirdcount.

For more information and instructional videos, visit the official event page: https://birdcount.in/event/krbc/.

For assistance, participants can contact Vignesh Bhat on 9035237091 or email karnatakabirdcount@gmail.com.