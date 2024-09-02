Karnataka: FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations

An FIR has been filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila following allegations of sexual assault by a 47-year-old woman, who claims he blackmailed her using photos. The case includes charges of cheating, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

An FIR has been registered against BJP leader Arun Puthila following serious allegations of sexual assault made by a 47-year-old woman. The case has been filed at the Mangaluru Women's Police Station.

The woman has accused Arun Puthila of sexually assaulting her at Pai Vista Hotel in Bengaluru in June 2023. According to the complaint, Puthila allegedly blackmailed the woman using photos, selfies, and videos. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against Puthila under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 417 (cheating), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation).



Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services resume after landslide near Siribagilu

Arun Puthila gained attention in Karnataka's political landscape during the Puttur assembly elections. He ran as a Hindutva candidate, opposing the BJP, and later rejoined the party despite facing internal resistance. The complainant mentioned that she became a follower of Puthila on social media, admiring his advocacy of Hinduism, which eventually led to her being a victim of his alleged misconduct.



Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru

Recently, an audio clip allegedly involving Arun Puthila and a woman went viral, sparking widespread controversy. The woman reportedly mentioned a financial transaction worth Rs 3.5 crores in the recording, raising further questions about Puthila’s activities. Despite the serious allegations and the viral nature of the audio, Puthila has remained silent on the matter.

Arun Puthila has not explained the audio clip or the sexual assault allegations.

Latest Videos