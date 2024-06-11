Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru

An FIR has been filed against five BJP workers in Mangaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly shouting provocative slogans near a mosque during celebrations for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Tensions escalated when Muslim youths confronted them, leading to violence and stabbing. Both BJP workers and Muslim youths have been arrested.

An FIR has been filed against five BJP workers in Mangaluru, Karnataka, following an incident where they were accused of shouting provocative slogans while celebrating Narendra Modi's third consecutive oath-taking ceremony as the Prime Minister.

The incident occurred in Boliyar under the jurisdiction of Konaje police station, where BJP workers were rejoicing in the victory of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. However, tensions arose when a group of Muslim youths on bikes confronted the workers, alleging that they had been shouting provocative slogans near a mosque.



According to PK Abdullah, the President of Boliyar Jumma Masjid, some of the youths reportedly hurled abusive language at those near the mosque while shouting provocative slogans. As a result, an FIR has been registered against the BJP activists involved, namely Suresh, Vinay, Subhash, Ranjith, and Dhananjay, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Meanwhile, in response to the confrontation, one individual, identified as Shakir (28), along with Abdul Razak (40), Abubakar Siddique (35), Sawad (18), and Hafeez (24), allegedly resorted to violence, leading to the stabbing of BJP workers.

The police have taken swift action, arresting the accused based on CCTV footage evidence. However, it is noteworthy that a complaint has also been filed against the BJP workers themselves, citing their provocative actions as the trigger for the altercation.

