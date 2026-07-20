Karnataka is facing a 60% rainfall deficit, with thousands of lakes holding less than 50% of their capacity. The state has prioritised drinking water, urged farmers to delay sowing, and begun drought preparedness measures across affected districts.

Karnataka is staring at a severe drought-like situation, with the state recording a massive rainfall deficit this monsoon. The situation has prompted the government to prioritise drinking water and appeal to farmers to avoid sowing crops until there is sufficient inflow into reservoirs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Sunday reviewed the situation with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), warning officials to remain on the ground and prepare for an extended dry spell. Shivakumar said the state's reservoirs are currently at only 40% of their storage capacity, making it imperative to conserve water for drinking purposes.

Karnataka Records 60% Rainfall Deficit

Addressing the media after the virtual review meeting, Shivakumar said Karnataka is facing an overall rainfall deficit of around 60%. Of the state's 178 taluks, 158 have recorded below-normal rainfall, while 20 are experiencing a severe rainfall deficit.

"The situation in Vijayanagar district is particularly serious," he said.

Farmers Urged Not to Sow Crops

Shivakumar said water in the state's reservoirs would be reserved exclusively for drinking purposes, given the limited storage.

"Reservoir committees should meet only if there is fresh inflow into the dams. Farmers must be kept informed about the water levels. If they sow crops now, it will be difficult to release water for irrigation later. We are therefore requesting them not to sow at this stage," he said.

Water Levels in Lakes Continue to Decline

The Deputy Chief Minister said hydropower generation has fallen to just 23% of capacity, while groundwater levels are being monitored across all taluks.

The water level in thousands of lakes has also dropped significantly. Of the state's 3,817 minor irrigation tanks, 3,235 currently hold less than 50% of their storage capacity. Similarly, 27,450 of the 32,504 lakes under Zilla Panchayats have less than half their water storage.

₹379 Crore Released for Drinking Water Supply

To tackle the emerging drinking water crisis, the government has released ₹1 crore to each rural Assembly constituency, amounting to a total allocation of ₹379 crore.

"There is no shortage of funds. MLAs have been instructed to convene meetings and decide how best to utilise the funds for drinking water needs," Shivakumar said.

State Raises Concerns Over MNREGA Scheme

Referring to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, Shivakumar said the state was protesting because the Centre had not taken Karnataka into confidence.

He added that the state government must contribute 40% towards the VB Gram G scheme, with priority being given to community development and infrastructure projects.

Monsoon Rainfall Well Below Normal

As of 18 July, Karnataka had recorded monsoon rainfall that was 39% below normal.

The Malnad region has been the worst affected, with a rainfall deficit of 43%, followed by the coastal region (35%), north interior Karnataka (33%) and south interior Karnataka (31%).

Overall, 158 taluks have recorded deficient rainfall, while 20 have been classified as severely deficient. Only 51 taluks have received normal rainfall.

Vijayanagar district has recorded the state's highest rainfall deficit at 67%. At the hobli level, 509 hoblis have reported deficient rainfall, while 118 have been categorised as severely deficient. Only 169 hoblis have received normal rainfall.

District Collector Pulled Up During Review Meeting

During the video conference, Shivakumar reprimanded a District Collector for speaking on the phone while Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara was addressing the meeting.

"If it is urgent, you may step outside and take the call. The Deputy Chief Minister is conveying the government's views. It is your responsibility to show respect while he is speaking," Shivakumar told the official.

CM to Personally Inspect Drought Situation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that he would soon tour the state to assess the drought situation firsthand.

"I have instructed officials to visit every village and assess the actual ground situation," he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit a report for central drought relief within 15 days.

"I have already written to the Prime Minister requesting that a central team be sent. When they arrive, we must be ready with accurate and comprehensive information," he added.

Officials have also been instructed to ensure adequate supplies of fodder and fertilisers. To prevent fraudulent claims, all newly drilled borewells must be video-recorded. The Energy Department has also been directed to prioritise transformer repairs.

Give Me Field Reports, Not Paper Reports

Issuing a stern warning to officials, Siddaramaiah directed all Deputy Commissioners to spend the next week visiting villages and assessing the situation on the ground.

"I do not want paper reports. I want field reports. Show me your experience, your performance and your commitment. Work together as a team," he said.

He also confirmed that ₹329.60 crore is available in the Deputy Commissioners' Personal Deposit (PD) accounts for disaster management and authorised them to use the funds wherever necessary.

Warning Against Misuse of Development Funds

The Chief Minister cautioned officials against clearing fresh bills for works that had already been completed under the VB Ram G scheme.

He stressed that the focus should remain on livelihood projects that benefit rural families rather than contractor-driven works.

"A display board containing details of every project must be installed at the worksite. Strict action will be taken if fresh bills are raised for old works," he warned.

Bharat Jodo Yuva Club Registration to Be Expedited

Siddaramaiah also instructed officials to speed up the registration of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Clubs ahead of their proposed launch on 20 August.

"The formation of these clubs must be completed before the launch event," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, Ministers K.J. George, Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, Speaker U.T. Khader, MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Economic Adviser L.K. Atheeq and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Concluding the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to remain stationed in their respective jurisdictions and respond promptly to public needs.