The Karnataka state government is implementing several innovative measures to enhance transparency and curb corruption in the Excise Department. Excise Minister R. B. Thimmapur announced that the department has set a new record by renewing 14,275 licenses in just 47 hours. Speaking at a press conference after a key departmental meeting at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said the government’s reforms aim to prevent delays and harassment faced by the public and traders in obtaining licenses.

“Previously, applicants for a CL-7 license had to approach around 16 tables. To reduce this hassle, we have limited the process to just seven tables. The entire system is being moved online to eliminate opportunities for corruption,” he explained. Simplifying bar license renewals has also contributed to this record achievement.

Strict Action Against Negligent Officials

The Excise Department has taken stringent action against officials found neglecting their duties or engaging in corrupt practices. This year alone, 54 cases have been registered with the Lokayukta, while 85 cases were filed at the departmental level. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against a total of 158 officers and staff.

The minister warned, “If any departmental inquiry is pending against any officer or staff, they will not be appointed to an executive post under any circumstances.”

Transparency in Transfers

To eliminate confusion and delays in the department’s transfer process, a system of transfers through ‘counselling’ is being introduced. The minister acknowledged that shop owners have faced difficulties in license renewals following staff transfers and assured that these issues would be addressed promptly.

Revenue Collection and Curbing Illicit Activities

The Excise Department has set a revenue collection target of ₹43,000 crore for the current financial year, of which ₹34,235 crore has already been collected. Officials have been instructed to prevent the illegal sale of toddy in Raichur district and the unauthorised transport of liquor to other states. Surveillance in border areas has been strengthened, and departmental hurdles are being addressed to ensure compliance and revenue protection.

Bar License Renewals Prioritised Over Public Complaints

While the government acts swiftly in areas that generate revenue, other public services continue to face delays. For instance, some citizens have not received ration cards even four years after applying. Within the Excise Department itself, complaints about closing liquor shops are often ignored for years, despite repeated applications and protests. However, bar license renewals are completed in just 47 hours, prompting some liquor enthusiasts to remark that the government prioritises revenue over public convenience.