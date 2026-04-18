A content creator's viral video shows crayons melting in the Bengaluru sun, questioning the city's famed pleasant weather. The clip has ignited a broader discussion on climate change, the effects of urbanization in India's garden city, and the ongoing severe heatwave in Karnataka.

A content creator posted a video purporting to show crayons melting in the sun, casting doubt on Bengaluru's reputation for nice weather. She said how shocked she was by the unheard-of heat in the city and wondered if it was hot enough to fry an egg outside. A broader discussion on climate change and the quickly evolving environment of India's garden city has been spurred by the video.

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“Guys first time experiencing this kind of hotness! Do you think I should fry an omelette on my table?” digital content creator Geetha Shree Nagaraaj wrote. "You won't believe Bengaluru is getting so hot!" is the text insert that appears at the beginning of the video. Then it displays her startled response.

In the scene that follows, she records a tray full of crayons that seem to be melting to illustrate what she means by her remark. "Never in my entire life in Bangalore has this happened," she declares.

"OMG, the crayons are melting," she exclaims as she rattles the tray. She asks whether she might fry an egg with the heat as the video comes to a close.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

"Let's all start growing trees in front of our house or on the terrace to balance this," someone proposed. "Yes, true," Nagaraaj said.

Another expressed, “Yet Bangalore is the only city where people can dare to step out in the hot sun. Can you imagine in any other city? Delhi? Chennai?? Mumbai??” The content creator responded, “Oh, no way. Yes, yes, even in this heat it’s still possible to step out !”

“You guys waste so much water in the name of getting RO water instead of recycling it. Prepare yourself for the severe water shortage that will follow,” wrote a third person

"Waiting for the omelette reel" was written by a fourth. "I think I made a rash decision; it'll ruin my IKEA table," Nagaraaj retorted.

Severe heatwave including Bengaluru

Karnataka is experiencing a severe heatwave, not only Bengaluru. Rainfall is predicted for today, April 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Bengaluru has had more hot and muggy summers over the last ten years, and 2026 is no different. This tendency is attributed by experts to a number of factors, including growing urbanisation and declining open space.