Bengaluru is witnessing an intense heatwave with 10 suspected heatstroke cases reported between March and April. The health department has issued a warning and urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid peak heat hours, and take precautions.

Once celebrated as the ‘Garden City’ and ‘Air-Conditioned City’ for its pleasant climate, Bengaluru is now grappling with a sharp rise in temperatures. The city is witnessing unusually hot conditions this summer, raising growing concerns among residents and authorities alike. In a worrying development, the city’s health department has confirmed that at least 10 people have fallen ill due to suspected heatstroke, signalling the early impact of the ongoing heatwave.

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Suspected Heatstroke Cases Reported Across the City

Between March 1 and April 16, a total of 10 suspected heatstroke cases were reported from different parts of the city. All affected individuals were treated at corporation-run hospitals. Officials noted that this is the first time in recent years such a number of cases has been recorded, and each incident is being treated seriously as a potential heat-related illness.

BBMP on High Alert Amid Rising Temperatures

In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has gone on high alert. Health officials have directed ASHA workers and other frontline staff to actively spread awareness among residents on precautions to stay safe during extreme heat conditions.

Health Officials Issue Advisory and Strengthen Response

Dr Siraj Madani, Chief Health Officer, stated that the department is closely monitoring the situation. Health inspectors at Primary Health Centres across all 369 wards have been instructed to remain available during peak afternoon hours to attend to individuals reporting heat-related symptoms.

He added that most affected individuals were found to be severely dehydrated. In some cases, people fell ill after spending extended periods inside parked vehicles, where temperatures can rise rapidly to dangerous levels.

Symptoms and Need for Immediate Medical Attention

Residents have been advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, or blurred vision. Early intervention can help prevent complications associated with heatstroke.

Awareness Campaign Rolled Out Across the City

To increase public awareness, informational posters have been displayed at 143 Primary Health Centres and 242 Namma Clinics. These posters encourage residents to stay hydrated and recommend consuming tender coconut water, buttermilk, and other cooling fluids.

How to Beat the Heat?

Health officials have issued simple yet effective guidelines to cope with the rising temperatures:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during peak heat hours

Consume cooling beverages such as tender coconut water and buttermilk

Avoid strenuous physical activities, particularly in the afternoon

Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothing

Do not remain inside parked vehicles for extended periods, as temperatures can rise quickly and become life-threatening

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents to remain cautious, as temperatures are expected to stay high in the coming days.