    Watch: Car plunges into ditch after driver speeds on flooded road

    A horrifying video of a car falling into a ditch after the driver speeds through a flooded road is going viral, leaving netizens terrified.

    Watch Car plunges into ditch after driver speeds on flooded road-tgy
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    It's monsoon time, and various parts of the nation are witnessing heavy rainfall. Rivers and dams have been overflowing due to immense rain, and most places have witnessed flood-like situations. People are finding it difficult to travel for their daily needs as the roads have been waterlogged in many areas.

    As the rain continues pouring and the water level rises on rivers and roads, it becomes risky for people to travel through such hurdles. Such situations must be handled carefully and patiently to avoid any mishaps. A scary video of a car falling into a ditch after the driver speeds through a flooded road is going viral, making it a perfect example of why one should not rush through such flooded roads.

    In the viral video, a bridge can be seen overflowing with water thrusting over it. Due to heavy water flow from the river, the bridge is covered with mud water leaving zero road visibility. People can be seen patiently waiting on both sides of the bridge with their vehicles. All of a sudden, a white car can be seen rushing through the flooded road leaving everyone stunned.

    As the driver speeds through the waterlogged road, the vehicle loses balance and skids to the river. In a few moments, the car gets half submerged in the river and starts to flow away from the spot. Screams of the people can be heard in the video, and the onlookers watch the entire tragic situation helplessly. Take a look at the terrific video:

    IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the horrifying video on his Twitter handle with a powerful message to the viewers. Dipanshu Kabra captioned the video by saying that life is more valuable than getting delayed for a few minutes. He also added that nature is way more powerful than any machine we have ever invented, and one should respect this fact.

    The video went viral and gathered more than 3 lakh views in just four days of being online. Netizens were stunned to see the tragic video and expressed their opinions in the comment section. A user urged everyone not to play with nature, while another said the video is scary. A third user blamed the driver for his irresponsible action, while another said a little patience must have changed their life.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
