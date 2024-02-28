Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today

    Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) is set to announce new electricity rates amid proposals for hikes by distribution companies. Residents anticipate a surge in bills due to proposed increases ranging from 30 to 60 paise per unit, prompting concerns amidst already rising living costs and impending elections.

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Residents of Karnataka are bracing themselves for a jolt to their monthly budgets as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) gears up to unveil new electricity rates today. The announcement, scheduled for 4 pm, comes amidst escalating proposals for tariff hikes by power distribution companies, ESCOMs.

    The KERC, responsible for regulating electricity tariffs in the state, will be adjusting rates in response to proposals submitted by Eskoms, which have cited the need to offset financial losses. The proposed hike, ranging from 30 to 60 paise per unit, has already sparked concerns among consumers, who anticipate a surge in their electricity bills starting March 1.

    Karnataka: GESCOM issues notice to Hampi Universtiy for outstanding electricity bill of over Rs 1 crore

    The commission, having collected public opinions on the matter, is expected to finalize rates that will affect households and industrial consumers alike. This move, though anticipated, has sent shockwaves through the populace, particularly with elections on the horizon.

    Despite ongoing initiatives such as Gruhajyoti aimed at promoting energy efficiency, the KERC is resolute in its decision to revise rates, signalling a potential strain on consumers grappling with rising living costs. The imminent increase in electricity tariffs underscores the challenges faced by both regulators and consumers in balancing affordability with sustainable energy practices.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
