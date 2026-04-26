Eight people were injured after a footbridge collapsed during a Daiva procession in Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada. The incident occurred during a Jatrotsava ritual, and the collapse was captured on video, which later went viral on social media.

A shocking incident has been reported from Puchamogaru village in Moodabidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, where a small footbridge suddenly collapsed during a religious procession, leaving eight people injured. The incident occurred while devotees were carrying sacred items, or a bhandara, of a local deity during a traditional procession. The entire episode was captured on camera and later went viral on social media, causing widespread concern among locals.

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Incident During Annual Festival

The accident took place during the annual festival, or Jatrotsava, dedicated to Shri Kodamanithaya Daiva. Priests and devotees were carrying the sacred bhandara, including torches, umbrellas and a palanquin, as part of a traditional ritual procession.

The procession was moving from Bavadabailu Nilaya in Puchamogaru towards Thakode Barke for the Dharmanemotsava ritual when the incident occurred.

Bridge Collapses Suddenly

The old footbridge, constructed over a small stream, suddenly gave way under the weight of the procession. Stones and debris from the structure fell on the devotees carrying the palanquin, leading to serious injuries. The collapse happened without warning, leaving participants and onlookers in shock.

Eight Devotees Injured

A total of eight people were injured in the incident. Among them are Sunil Shetty Mukaldi from Marur and Lokesh Bhandari. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, prompt medical attention helped stabilise their condition.

Sacred Items Damaged

Reports indicate that the deity’s palanquin, the face mask (mogamurti) and other sacred ritual items were also damaged in the fall. The incident has caused distress among devotees participating in the annual event.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

A video of the collapse has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern. Locals have expressed worry over the condition of ageing rural infrastructure and have called for improved safety measures during large religious gatherings.