    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar questions governor’s silence on illegal mining probe involving HD Kumaraswamy

    Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar criticized the Governor's inaction on prosecuting Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for illegal mining in 2006-07. He also accused former PM Deve Gowda of trying to protect his family by targeting him and CM Siddaramaiah, dismissing opposition allegations as baseless.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has raised concerns over the Lokayukta Police's petition to the Governor seeking permission to prosecute Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his alleged involvement in the illegal mining of 550 acres of land in Sandur during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2006-07.

    Shivakumar pointed out that despite a charge sheet being filed and the Supreme Court directing an investigation, there has been no action from the Governor's office. "When Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister in 2007, there was illegal mining on 550 acres of land in Sandur. The Lokayukta Police had sought permission from the Governor to interrogate Kumaraswamy, but we are yet to see any decision on this matter," Shivakumar stated, adding, "Let’s wait and see what decision the Governor takes on this issue."

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    Shivakumar further accused former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of attempting to imprison him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to protect his family's interests. Reacting to Gowda's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivakumar claimed, "Deve Gowda is trying to protect his family by lodging complaints against us. They are trying to include me and Siddaramaiah in their efforts, but we are ready for anything."

    ‘I will always support CM Siddaramaiah’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Shivakumar dismissed allegations made against him by BJP-JDS leaders during their recent padayatra, stating that they have no substantial evidence to back their claims. "They are making many accusations without any records. But I will soon release the property documents of Kumaraswamy. I am just waiting for an auspicious time," Shivakumar remarked.

    In a critique of the ongoing BJP-JDS padayatra, Shivakumar argued that the march lacks a pro-people agenda and has failed to garner public support. "In the past, we have marched for issues like Krishna Cauvery water, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, stopping illegal mining, and the Mekedatu project. But this current march by the opposition is not in the interest of the people. That’s why our party workers are not participating," Shivakumar explained

