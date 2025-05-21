Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended Home Minister G Parameshwara amid ED raid reports, calling him a "decent and simple man" and denying his involvement in any case. Shivakumar also launched the Bhu Guarantee scheme.

Bengaluru : Denying the involvement of Home Minister G Parameshwara in any case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the leader is a very "decent" and "simple" man.

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, “I am sure that in no way my Home Minister is involved in any case. He is a very decent and simple man. No way G Parameshwara is involved in such a type of case.”

This comes after media reports emerged about the ED raids at several locations allegedly linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar announced that the Bhu Guarantee scheme would be the sixth in the Congress government's flagship series of guarantee initiatives. He stated that the initiative is a gesture of gratitude, aimed at repaying the trust and support of the people who brought the party to power in the state.

"We are giving the Bhu Guarantee scheme as the sixth guarantee to repay our debt to the people of the state who blessed us with power. As per the directions of the AICC President, the guarantee schemes will not be stopped as long as the Congress government is in power," Shivakumar said at the 'Samarpana Convention', held to mark the Congress-led state government's completion of two years in office.

He clarified that the event was not a celebration of tenure but a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to public service.

"We are not here to celebrate completing two years in office. We are here to repay the debts of the people of Karnataka and rededicate ourselves to the service of the people. You have blessed us with 136 MLAs under the leadership of Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. As promised, we delivered the five guarantees. We are now launching the sixth guarantee in the Bhu Guarantee scheme," he added.

Highlighting the Bhu Guarantee Scheme, Shivakumar noted that the initiative would provide khatas (land ownership documents) to people who had been waiting for over 50 years.

"Our government is giving the khata system to people who did not have it for the last 50 years. I would like to congratulate Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and his team for making this historic scheme possible. I am announcing the seventh guarantee scheme of digitising all the khatas in urban areas. Our government has put the brakes on corruption in the last two years. Indira Gandhi started the steel plant in this district. Sonia Gandhi started RTPS here. The Congress party has won in all the places where our leader, Rahul Gandhi, conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kalyana Karnataka has given us 6 MPs from the region. We are happy to be giving Rs 5,000 crores to the region for development," he said.