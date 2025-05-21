The Enforcement Directorate raided educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Tumakuru on May 21. The action targets alleged financial irregularities and property issues. An official statement is awaited.

Tumakuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning (May 21) conducted raids at educational institutions owned by Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Tumkur.

Institutions raided by the ED

Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SSIT), Tumkur

Siddhartha Medical College, near Heggere, Tumkur

According to sources, a team of ED officials arrived at the premises early in the day and began inspection and document verification. The reasons behind the raids have not yet been officially disclosed by authorities.

Background of the investigation

The Siddhartha Group of Educational Institutions, run by Dr Parameshwara's family, has been under scrutiny for some time. The latest ED action is reportedly linked to alleged financial irregularities and questionable property transactions.

Notably, these institutions were also subject to an income tax raid three years ago. In the current operation, around 30 ED officials are reported to have participated. Entry to the campuses was restricted during the inspection, and all gates were closed while officials examined financial and admissions-related documents.

Preliminary reports suggest the raid may have been triggered by complaints of discrepancies in the colleges’ financial records and admission processes. An official statement from the ED is awaited.