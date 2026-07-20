Several parts of Bengaluru will face a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, 21 July, as KPTCL undertakes essential maintenance work. BESCOM has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to plan ahead, with power supply expected to be restored after the work is completed.

Residents in several parts of Bengaluru should prepare for a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, 21 July, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertakes essential maintenance work. The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued a public notice informing consumers that electricity supply will remain suspended in several localities for a few hours. Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Areas Affected by the Power Outage

According to BESCOM, the power shutdown is necessary to facilitate essential maintenance work being carried out by KPTCL at designated substations.

Power supply will remain suspended from 11 am to 3 pm on 21 July in the following areas:

Ganganagar, Weavers Colony, CBI Quarters, 40/220 Colony, CPU Block, UAS Campus, Dinnur Main Road, R.T. Nagar, HMT Block, Chamundi Nagar, Army Veterans Colony, R.T. Nagar Police Station area, Dollars Colony, MLA Layout, Ratan Apartment, Gayatri Apartment, Krishnappa Block, Guddadahalli, and surrounding localities.

BESCOM Urges Public Cooperation

BESCOM has appealed to residents to cooperate during the scheduled maintenance work.

Officials said power supply would be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed. Residents, commercial establishments and businesses in the affected areas have also been advised to make the necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled power outage.