Over 2.3 lakh dog bite cases and 19 rabies deaths were reported in Karnataka between January and June 2025. Vijayapura topped the list, while Bengaluru Urban saw the highest rabies deaths. Authorities stress accurate reporting.

Bengaluru: Dog bite incidents are on the rise in Karnataka, with over 2.3 lakh cases and 19 rabies deaths reported in the first six months of 2025, according to the state Health Department.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2025, a total of 2,31,091 dog bites were reported. In comparison, 1,69,672 dog bites and 18 rabies deaths were reported during the same period in 2024. Last year, the state recorded 3.6 lakh dog bites and 42 rabies deaths in total. This year marks a 36.20% increase in dog bite cases compared to the first half of 2024.

Dog Bites Declared Notifiable Disease in 2022

Karnataka added dog bites to the list of notifiable diseases in 2022. Since then, both government and private health institutions are required to report dog bites and confirmed rabies cases to the Health Department. The first half of 2025 has seen the highest number of dog bite cases since the reporting mandate was implemented.

Vijayapura Records Highest Number of Dog Bites

Vijayapura district topped the list with 15,527 dog bite cases, followed by:

Bengaluru BBMP – 13,831

Hassan – 13,388

Dakshina Kannada – 12,524

Bagalkote – 12,392

Yadgir Reports Lowest Cases

Yadgir district recorded the lowest number of dog bites with 1,132 cases, followed by:

Chamarajanagar – 1,810

Kodagu – 2,523

Bengaluru Urban Leads in Rabies Deaths

Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of rabies deaths, accounting for 9 out of 19 reported fatalities. Other districts with rabies deaths include:

Belagavi – 5 deaths

Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, and Shivamogga – 1 death each

Accurate Reporting Behind Surge in Numbers

A recent incident in Hubballi, where two stray dogs attacked and dragged a 3-year-old girl, sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over stray dog threats.

Health Department Principal Secretary Harsh Gupta stated that the rise in reported cases is due to improved and accurate reporting, not necessarily an actual increase in incidents. “Similar incidents occurred earlier but were underreported. With a better reporting system now, the numbers appear higher,” he explained.

Awareness, Training, and Treatment Measures Underway

The government is conducting awareness and training programmes for healthcare workers to manage dog bite victims, ensure medicine availability, and monitor patients effectively. Gupta noted that even minor scratches are now recorded, which will help in controlling future outbreaks.

Rabies Prevention and Stray Dog Control Needed

Gupta emphasised the need to control the stray dog population and ensure regular vaccinations. However, tracking which dogs are vaccinated remains difficult due to their sheer numbers.

Local bodies have been instructed to audit every rabies death to determine the cause. They must assess whether treatment was delayed and whether action was taken against the dog involved.