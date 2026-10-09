Doctors treated accident victims using mobile torches at a newly established health centre in Devarahipparagi, Karnataka, after a power outage exposed concerns over emergency power backup.

Doctors at the newly established Community Health Centre in Devarahipparagi, Karnataka, were forced to treat accident victims using the light from their mobile phones on Tuesday after a power outage plunged the hospital into darkness. The incident followed a road accident involving a Bolero, a Tum-Tum and a motorcycle, which left around 10 people injured, including five who reportedly sustained serious injuries. The lack of emergency power backup at the health centre raised concerns among local residents and the victims' relatives about the hospital's preparedness to handle medical emergencies.

Road Accident Leaves 10 People Injured

The accident occurred on Indi Road in Devarahipparagi town on Tuesday when a Bolero, a Tum-Tum and a motorcycle collided. Around 10 people were injured in the crash, five of whom reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Local residents rushed the injured to the newly established Community Health Centre for emergency treatment. However, a power outage left the hospital without adequate lighting, making it difficult for medical staff to attend to the patients.

The situation led to confusion and anger among the victims' relatives and local residents, who questioned the hospital staff over the lack of basic facilities. Doctors were forced to use their mobile phone torches to examine and treat the injured, including those with bleeding wounds.

The seriously injured patients were later shifted to Vijayapura District Hospital for further treatment.

Newly Built Hospital Faces Power Backup Concerns

The incident has raised questions about the availability of essential infrastructure at the newly established health centre. The government recently upgraded the town's primary health centre into a 30-bed facility at a reported cost of ₹8.30 crore.

The hospital building was recently inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Dr M.B. Patil and MLA Rajugouda Patil Kudarisalawadagi.

Despite the investment, the emergency ward reportedly lacks an inverter or another backup power system to ensure uninterrupted medical services during power cuts.

Although the hospital has a generator, it reportedly could not be operated because diesel was unavailable. As a result, doctors had to treat the injured in the dark, raising concerns about the facility's emergency preparedness.

Locals Raise Concerns Over Lack of Basic Facilities

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who have questioned how a newly established hospital can lack reliable backup power for emergency treatment.

The episode has highlighted the importance of ensuring that healthcare facilities have functioning generators, adequate fuel supplies and emergency lighting to maintain essential medical services during power outages.

Residents have called for the reported shortcomings to be addressed and the hospital's infrastructure to be improved to prevent similar incidents in the future.