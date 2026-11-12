A Bengaluru woman shared an audio clip of a Rapido bike taxi driver making an improper sexual statement over the phone, sparking safety concerns. Rapido has since removed the driver from their platform and issued an apology, emphasizing zero tolerance for misconduct.

A Bengaluru lady recently expressed concerns over the safety of passengers after she reported that a Rapido bike taxi driver made an improper sexual statement during a chat over the phone. She released an audio clip of the conversation to social media, sparking outrage and reviving concerns over the safety of women using ride-hailing applications.

Reacting to the post, Rapido has issued a statement on the incident. The statement read, “We are deeply concerned about the incident involving a bike taxi captain’s inappropriate behaviour towards a woman passenger. We understand how distressing and unsettling such an experience can be, and sincerely regret that the passenger had to go through this.”

“Following verification of the incident, the captain has been removed from the Rapido platform with immediate effect. The safety, dignity and comfort of our passengers, especially women, are of utmost importance to us. We have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, and any captain found violating our standards of conduct will face strict action,” it added.

The company further said that they remain committed to ensuring that every passenger feels safe, respected and comfortable while using the Rapido platform.

What Did Woman Say In Her Post?

The woman said she had contacted the rider to see how long it would take him to reach the pickup place. However, sources said the talk grew awkward when the driver reportedly made a sexually explicit joke in Kannada.

The video that was shared online has the woman querying the rider about his arrival and why he did not alert her after reaching the site. According to reports, the rider reacted by saying that he would have sex with her.

The incident has sparked questions from social media users on the safety measures adopted by ride-hailing platforms, especially the process of driver verification and dealing with complaints involving inappropriate conduct.