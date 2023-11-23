Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar strategizes corporation board appointments amidst ministerial aspirations

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed plans for a crucial meeting with state Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Nov. 28 to finalise the corporation-board appointment list. The Deputy CM said that the first phase is nearly complete, but potential objections from ministerial aspirants pose challenges.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Shivakumar highlighted the importance of gathering opinions from MLAs and leaders to avoid party embarrassment. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister plan to engage in discussions, seeking consensus, before presenting the final list to the High Command for approval. 
    In an exclusive statement, Shivakumar stated that leaders from Delhi would return on Nov. 28, initiating the process of sending the corporation-board list to High Command leaders. Despite ongoing discussions and consultations with senior leaders and MLAs, a further round of talks is scheduled for Nov. 28. 

    He clarified the need for collective decision-making and downplayed any dissatisfaction within the party. Addressing concerns about supporters of the home minister G. Parameshwar missing out on corporation board seats, Shivakumar asserted that decisions are based on Congress support rather than individual allegiances. Responding to questions about the Home Minister's alleged discontent, Shivakumar dismissed it, emphasising the media's tendency to sensationalise statements.

    In response to the BJP's criticism alleging delay in forming the Corporation Board for collection, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the appointment process is well underway within a few months of assuming power. He countered the opposition by questioning their own track record, asking, "How many years did it take them to make such appointments when they were in power?" He advised them to prioritise resolving their internal matters before casting aspersions on the functioning of the government. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
