Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar defended his remark on Chamundi Hill, stating “Mother Chamundeshwari belongs to every devotee.” He emphasized that the Goddess is worshipped by people of all religions, rejecting BJP’s criticism.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a clarification regarding his controversial statement that Chamundi Hill is not the exclusive property of Hindus. The remark, made while defending the government’s decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate this year’s Dasara, had sparked sharp criticism and political debate. Several BJP leaders, including Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, strongly condemned Shivakumar’s comments. In response, the DCM took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain his words and stress that Chamundeshwari, the state’s deity, belongs to all devotees irrespective of caste or religion.

Shivakumar’s Post on X

“Our State Festival – Dasara.

Our State Deity – Chamundeshwari.

Chamundeshwari is our state deity. People of all castes and religions worship, believe in, and respect her. Everyone has the right to visit her. The Mother belongs to all devotees, all children of the state, not just a select few. No one can deny anyone the right to worship her. This is the essence of my words. Creating controversy is the BJP's principle!

Chamundi Hill Accessible to All

According to Shivakumar, Chamundi Hill has always been open to people of all faiths and communities. “Everyone goes to the hill and prays to the Goddess. Our Durga Devi removes everyone's pain. People from across India and abroad come to witness the state festival of Dasara. Even our royal family has welcomed this tradition. Dasara belongs to all religions. Don’t politicize religion; even the Mother would not approve,” he said.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy arose when Shivakumar stated, “Chamundi Hill is not the property of Hindus.” He questioned why only Hindus should have exclusive rights, drawing parallels with visits to mosques, Jain temples, and gurudwaras. “Has anyone ever told us not to go there? Aren’t Muslims Hindus? Aren’t Hindus Muslims?” he asked.

Defending Secularism and Inclusivity

Shivakumar argued that India’s Constitution guarantees secularism and freedom of belief. “

Many Muslims visit Hindu temples, just as people of all religions do. If a Hindu boy and a Muslim woman have a child, the child is free to practice whichever religion they choose. When Banu Mushtaq writes in Kannada, no one questions why she does. Religion should not be politicized. This is a nation built on constitutional and secular principles,” he said.