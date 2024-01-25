Karnataka: Dharwad youth arrested for posting 'green flag' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir image on his WhatsApp status

Saddam Hussain from Tadakoda village in Dharwad was arrested for posting a controversial image on his WhatsApp status depicting a green flag on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The image sparked outrage among the local Hindu community, leading to an attempt to demolish a Gumbaj.

A youth from Tadakoda village in Dharwad, identified as Saddam Hussain, was arrested by the police for allegedly posting a controversial image on his WhatsApp status. The image depicted a green flag hoisted on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, sparking outrage among the local Hindu community.

The incident unfolded in the jurisdiction of Garag police station, where a case was registered against Saddam Hussain. The provocative image led to an immediate backlash from the Hindu community, prompting hundreds of people to gather at the Eidgah grounds during the night. The situation escalated, resulting in an attempt to demolish one of the five Gumbajs in the area.



Interfaith unity in Karnataka: Lord Ram, Bharat Mata revered at Gadag mosque by Hindus, Muslims

Recognizing the potential for the situation to worsen, vigilant police officers swiftly intervened, conducting an on-site inspection to assess the extent of the damage. North Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vikas Kumar visited the scene and engaged in discussions with local Muslim leaders. Furthermore, to avoid any further controversy, the damaged Gumbaj was repaired within minutes.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police, Dr. Gopal Bacode, was informed about the incident under the jurisdiction of Garag police station. The arrested individual, Saddam Hussain, is now in custody, with legal proceedings underway.