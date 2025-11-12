A man in Bengaluru’s Adugodi area was thrashed by locals after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a non-verbal differently-abled woman. The accused, identified as Vignesh, was handed over to police. Residents demand strict action.

Bengaluru: In a shocking and disturbing incident that has rattled local residents, a man was publicly beaten by locals after attempting to sexually assault a differently-abled young woman in Bengaluru. The victim, a non-verbal woman with physical disabilities, is described as being childlike due to her developmental condition. The heinous act reportedly took place when her family was away, leaving the vulnerable woman alone at home. The incident has sparked outrage among the community, with demands for strict punishment for the accused.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident Unfolds in Adugodi

The incident occurred on November 9 in MR Nagar, Adugodi. The perpetrator, identified as Vignesh, also known as Dadu, allegedly entered the victim’s home while under the influence of ganja. The young woman’s family had gone to attend a wedding, leaving her alone at home with the main door latched from the outside. Vignesh is said to have unlatched the door and entered, subsequently locking it from the inside.

Mother Returns to Discover Assault

The young woman’s mother returned home to check on her daughter and noticed that the door was latched from the inside. Realising something was wrong, she forced the door open, only to find her daughter in a state of undress and Vignesh attempting to hide near the doorway. On seeing the mother, the accused hurriedly tried to put on his undergarments and flee.

Public Justice: Locals Thrash the Accused

Enraged by the shocking act, locals immediately caught the perpetrator and thrashed him on the street before handing him over to the Adugodi Police. The family promptly filed a formal complaint against Vignesh, who has since been arrested.

Community Outrage and Demand for Strict Action

The incident has triggered widespread anger among local residents. Many have voiced serious concerns over the safety of children and differently-abled individuals in the area.

“Today he did this to this child; tomorrow he might do the same to our children,” said local residents, demanding stringent punishment for the accused.