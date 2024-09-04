Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SHOCKER! Dalit woman made to sleep in dog-shed, allegedly poisoned to death by husband's family

    In Koppal, Karnataka, 21-year-old Dalit woman Mariamma, subjected to severe caste discrimination by her husband’s family, tragically died after allegedly being poisoned. Forced to live in squalid conditions, her death highlights the persistent caste-based injustices in India despite legal protections.

    Karnataka Dalit woman made to sleep in dog shed poisoned to death by husband family in Koppal vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    In a deeply disturbing case from Koppal district, Karnataka, a young Dalit woman who faced severe caste-based discrimination has tragically lost her life. Mariamma, a 21-year-old from the Madiga community, was reportedly poisoned by her husband's family after being forced to live in squalid conditions.

    Mariamma’s story is a stark reminder of the deep-seated caste prejudices that persist even decades after India’s independence. Despite the country’s progress and legal frameworks meant to address such injustices, the realities on the ground remain grim for many.

    Jabalpur railway cops fact check viral video showing GRP thrashing Dalit woman

    Mariamma, who fell in love with Hanumayya from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, married him in April 2023. Their marriage, however, did not bring the hoped-for acceptance and respect. Instead, Mariamma was subjected to appalling discrimination and cruelty.

    After the marriage, Mariamma was forced to live in a tin shed outside her husband’s home in Vithalapura village. The shed was described as a makeshift structure, barely habitable, situated alongside a chicken coop. While her husband and other family members lived comfortably inside the house, Mariamma endured harsh conditions outside.

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    The family’s discrimination was not just about living conditions. They subjected Mariamma to constant harassment due to her Dalit background, enforcing a cruel rule that barred her from entering the main house. This act of exclusion underscores the persistence of untouchability practices, despite legal prohibitions.

    On August 29, 2024, Mariamma’s life came to a tragic end. Her family alleges that she was poisoned by Hanumayya’s family members, who could no longer tolerate her presence. A complaint has been filed against 13 individuals from the husband's family at the Kanakagiri police station, and an investigation is underway.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Just Bengaluru things': Netizens react after tech intern quits after securing funding for 'AI-startup' vkp

    'Just Bengaluru things': Netizens react as tech intern quits after securing funding for 'AI-startup'

    Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Bengaluru police submit 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

    Karnataka Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction vkp

    Karnataka: Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction

    Bengaluru to get Science City with Rs 200 crore investment says Minister NS Bosaraju vkp

    Bengaluru to get ‘Science City’ with Rs 200 crore investment: Minister NS Boseraju

    Bengaluru Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience vkp

    Bengaluru: Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Woman says father-in-law tried to rape her; husband thrashed her, threatened to keep shut shk

    UP SHOCKER! Woman says father-in-law tried to rape her; husband thrashed her, threatened to keep shut

    What is Shakti Kapoor's real name? Why did he change it? RKK

    What is Shakti Kapoor's real name? Why did he change it?

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, 'What about Sara?' RTM

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, ‘What about Sara?'

    football Japan vs China: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Japan vs China: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Boko Haram militants on bikes kill 127: Mass funeral held in grief-stricken Nigerian village (WATCH) snt

    Boko Haram militants on bikes kill 127: Mass funeral held in grief-stricken Nigerian village (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon