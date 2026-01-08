A 36-year-old man allegedly murdered his father in Attighatta village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka, following a dispute over marriage arrangements. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

A shocking incident was reported from Attighatta village in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district, Karnataka, where a 36-year-old man allegedly murdered his father following a dispute over marriage arrangements. The brutal killing has sent shockwaves through the village, with the police arresting the accused and launching an investigation into the circumstances that led to the crime.

Son Kills Father Over Marriage Dispute in Chitradurga

In the incident, the deceased has been identified as Sanna Ningappa (65), while the accused is his son, Ningaraja (36), who has been arrested by the police.

According to police sources, Ningaraja had been creating disturbances at home for several days, repeatedly pressuring his parents to arrange his marriage. On the night of the incident, while Sanna Ningappa was asleep at home, Ningaraja allegedly struck him on the head with an iron rod in a fit of rage.

Sanna Ningappa sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The incident came to light the next morning, following which family members and villagers alerted the police.

Personnel from the Hosadurga police station rushed to the spot, conducted a site inspection, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and the accused is currently being interrogated. The incident has left Attighatta village in a state of shock and grief.