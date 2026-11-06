A 36-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sharp weapon over suspicions surrounding an extramarital affair before surrendering to the police in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.

A 36-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sharp weapon over suspicions surrounding an extramarital affair before surrendering to the police in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. The accused, identified as Chandrashekar, allegedly took his 30-year-old wife, Padma, to an isolated farm and murdered her. He reportedly called his mother-in-law shortly after the crime and informed her that he had killed his wife.

Padma, a resident of Nakkalahalli village in Gauribidanur taluk, was allegedly murdered at a farm near Chinnamanahalli village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sidlaghatta Rural police station.

According to police, Padma and Chandrashekar had been married for several years and had three children. However, their relationship was reportedly strained by frequent arguments over Chandrashekar's alleged extramarital relationship with another woman, identified as Shwetha, who hails from Goramunhalli.

Despite repeated attempts by family elders to counsel Chandrashekar and persuade him to mend his ways, he allegedly refused to pay heed to their advice, leading to continued tensions between the couple.

The incident reportedly unfolded on November 4, when Padma and Chandrashekar visited a relative's house to attend a death ceremony. Chandrashekar allegedly sent his mother-in-law, Narasamma, to Sidlaghatta on a pretext before taking Padma to an isolated location near a farm recently purchased by her parents.

Once there, he allegedly attacked Padma with a sharp weapon, slitting her throat and killing her on the spot. Following the murder, Chandrashekar reportedly contacted Narasamma over the phone and confessed to killing her daughter at the cashew nut farm.

Alarmed by the call, Narasamma rushed to the location along with other family members. They discovered Padma's body at the farm. Narasamma subsequently approached the Sidlaghatta Rural police and lodged a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekar surrendered before the Gauribidanur Rural police following the alleged murder. He was subsequently handed over to the Sidlaghatta Rural police, who have launched an investigation into the case.