The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an alleged gold smuggling operation between Delhi and Meerut, seizing 1.85kg of high-purity foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs 2.58 crore and arresting two people.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an alleged gold smuggling operation between Delhi and Meerut, seizing 1.85kg of high-purity foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs 2.58 crore and arresting two people in connection with the racket.

According to sources, the two accused were travelling in a car carrying gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai. They were reportedly transporting the precious metal from Delhi's Chandni Chowk to Meerut when DRI officials intercepted their vehicle following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting swiftly on information about the movement of smuggled foreign-origin gold, DRI officers tracked down the vehicle and stopped it in the Chandni Chowk area. A subsequent search of one of the occupants led to the discovery of a gold bar and three cut pieces of high-purity foreign-origin gold weighing a total of 1.85kg (net weight).

Officials also recovered 10g of silver droplets during the operation. The accused had allegedly concealed the precious metals in packages tied around their feet.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly failed to produce any documents establishing the lawful import or acquisition of the gold. They reportedly admitted that the consignment had been obtained by melting foreign-origin gold and silver smuggled into India from Dubai.

The DRI subsequently seized the recovered gold and silver, with their combined value estimated at approximately Rs 2.58 crore. Both accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Investigators are now working to establish the source of the precious metals, trace the route through which they were smuggled into India and identify other individuals suspected of being part of the network.

Meanwhile, the DRI has stepped up surveillance across vulnerable smuggling routes in Uttar Pradesh to crack down on the illegal movement of foreign-origin gold, particularly ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Since January 2026, the DRI has confiscated 16.47kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth approximately Rs 24 crore in 10 separate operations across Uttar Pradesh. As many as 12 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.