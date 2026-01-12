Three men were arrested in Hubballi for allegedly raping a woman after forcing her to drink alcohol and recording the act. The video was shared on WhatsApp, triggering outrage among locals who thrashed and shaved the heads of the accused.

A disturbing incident in Hubballi, Karnataka, has triggered shock, anger, and tension after villagers caught and assaulted men accused of raping a woman after intoxicating her and filming the crime. The incident came to light after the video of the alleged rape was circulated on social media.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the rape and circulation of the video. At the same time, separate cases have also been registered over the assault on the accused by local residents.

The incident happened on January 9

According to the police, the incident took place on January 9. The accused allegedly took the woman in an autorickshaw near Heggeri Maidan in Old Hubballi. They are accused of forcing her to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulting her. The police said the accused also recorded the act on a mobile phone. One of the accused later shared the video in a WhatsApp group, which led to the crime becoming widely known.

Accused identified and arrested

The accused have been identified as Shivananda Kanana, Ganesh Giddannavar, and Pradeep, all residents of Shivashankar Colony in Old Hubballi. Police said Shivananda and Ganesh are autorickshaw drivers, while Pradeep works as a construction worker. All three were arrested by the Old Hubballi police and have been remanded to judicial custody.

Video circulation alerted local residents

When leaders and residents of Shivashankar Colony learned that a rape video involving men from their area was being circulated, they became angry and concerned about the damage to the colony’s reputation.

Locals summoned two of the accused, shaved their heads and moustaches, and assaulted them. They later handed them over to the police.

After being assaulted, accused Shivananda went to the police station and filed a complaint against around 40 people, including local leaders, accusing them of assault. Based on this complaint, the police registered a separate case and detained four people for questioning.

The detention of local residents angered people in Shivashankar Colony. Many felt the police were acting against those who caught the accused instead of focusing only on the rape case.

This led to a tense situation outside the Old Hubballi police station, where residents staged a dharna for some time. Later, some of those detained were released.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar addressed the media and clarified the sequence of events. He said that after the rape video went viral, police had already planned to register a suo motu case and begin an investigation.

A search was conducted for the victim, and she was brought to the police station. Once she was found, her statement was recorded, and a formal complaint was registered.

“All three accused have been arrested,” the commissioner said.

Details about the survivor

Police said the woman is originally from Haveri district. She had left her home after a fight with her husband and had been living in Hubballi for about a month. She was staying by sleeping at monasteries, temples, and bus stations, including Siddharoodh Math. The police said she used to get her meals at a monastery and spend her days wandering in the area.

According to the police, the accused noticed the woman's vulnerable condition and lured her on the pretext of giving her food. They allegedly took her from near Ambedkar Stadium in an autorickshaw to a remote area, forced her to drink alcohol, misbehaved with her, and sexually assaulted her. The act was recorded on a mobile phone.

The crime came to light after the recorded video began circulating in WhatsApp groups. Pradeep has been arrested specifically for sharing the video, police said.

Commissioner Shashikumar stated that the circulation of such videos is a serious crime and will be dealt with strictly.

Husband in jail, police say

The police also said the woman’s husband is currently in Shivamogga jail in connection with another case. The woman reportedly told police that her husband had assaulted her earlier, as well as neighbours who tried to intervene.

At present, police are handling two separate cases. One relates to the rape and circulation of the video, and the other concerns the assault on the accused by locals.

Commissioner Shashikumar said action will be taken according to law in both cases.