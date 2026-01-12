Uttarakhand CM ordered a magisterial inquiry after 40-year-old Kashipur resident Sukhwant Singh allegedly died by suicide in a Haldwani hotel. Hours before his death, he accused Udham Singh Nagar police of mental harassment in a Facebook Live video.

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry after 40-year-old Sukhwant Singh from Kashipur died allegedly by suicide inside a hotel room in Haldwani, hours after posting a Facebook Live video accusing the police of mental harassment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed that the case be investigated in a fair and transparent manner and warned of strict action if any official lapse is found.

The inquiry will be conducted by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat.

Victim had travelled with family for New Year

Deceased Sukhwant Singh was a resident of Paiga village in Kashipur located in Udham Singh Nagar district. According to police, Sukhwant had travelled to Nainital with his wife Pradeep Kaur and their 12-year-old son to celebrate the New Year. The family was staying at a hotel in Gaulapar, under the jurisdiction of Kathgodam police station.

Incident inside hotel room in early hours

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday. Police said Sukhwant allegedly attempted to shoot himself inside the hotel room while his wife and son were present. His wife reportedly tried to stop him and attempted to snatch the weapon. During this brief struggle, she suffered minor scratches.

Pradeep Kaur and the child then ran to the hotel reception to seek help. Shortly after they left the room, Sukhwant, who was alone inside, allegedly fired a shot at his head.

The sound of the gunshot caused panic among other guests staying at the hotel. Hotel staff and guests immediately informed the police.

A team from Kathgodam police station reached the spot, recovered the firearm, and secured the area. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team was called to examine the crime scene.

Facebook Live video made before death

Police confirmed that shortly before his death, Sukhwant Singh went live on Facebook and made serious allegations against the Udham Singh Nagar police and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

In the viral video, Sukhwant claimed that he was being mentally harassed by the police in connection with a property dispute. He alleged that false cases were being used to pressure him into a compromise.

He said he had lost hope of getting justice after nearly four months of alleged harassment and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Family alleges Rs 4 crore land fraud

Sukhwant’s family alleged that he was cheated of nearly Rs 4 crore in a land deal.

His father, Ajay Singh, said his son was promised 7 to 7.5 acres of land but was instead given only a single plot worth around Rs 50 lakh. Ajay Singh further claimed that the plot later turned out to be fake and that the money paid was siphoned off.

He alleged that despite repeated complaints, the police did not take effective action.

Police say allegations are being verified

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said the allegations made in the Facebook video are being taken seriously.

“All claims made on social media are being verified. The inquiry has been handed over to the Bazpur circle officer, and a fair investigation will be conducted,” Mishra said.

Police cite criminal history

SSP Mishra also stated that Sukhwant Singh had a criminal history, with several cases registered against him at the ITI police station in Udham Singh Nagar.

He said there was a financial dispute between parties and that complaints were filed by both sides. According to the police, the matter was addressed at the police station level, but Sukhwant continued to raise allegations.

Senior officers ordered to probe case

Uttarakhand’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Dr V. Murugeshan, told ANI that the Inspector General of Kumaon Range, Riddim Agarwal, has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the entire matter.

The report will be submitted to the Police Headquarters, he said.

According to the family, Sukhwant Singh had been under severe mental stress for a long time due to the alleged land fraud and ongoing police pressure. They believe the combined impact of financial loss, legal disputes, and alleged harassment pushed him to take the extreme step.

