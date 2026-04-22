In a shocking incident in Bagalkote’s Kannolli village, a 36-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and burnt alive along with his newly purchased car. Police have arrested five accused in the case. The brutal attack is linked to a suspected personal grudge.

In a deeply shocking and brutal incident that has stunned Bagalkote district, a man’s joy over purchasing a new car ended in tragedy when he was allegedly ambushed, stabbed, and set on fire along with his vehicle before he could reach home. The incident took place on Monday evening in Kannolli village of Jamkhandi taluk, turning what was meant to be a celebratory return into a horrifying crime scene. Police have arrested five accused in connection with the case, while investigations are ongoing into the motive behind the attack.

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Victim Identified As Somalingappa Padasalagi

The deceased has been identified as Somu, also known as Somalingappa Padasalagi, aged 36, a resident of Kannolli village. According to police, he had recently purchased a new car and was returning home when the attack occurred.

Five Accused Arrested In Connection With The Case

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the murder. The accused have been identified as Sadashiv Padasalagi from Kannolli village, Ravi Patil from Hirepadasalagi village, Mahaveer Dhareppanavar and Bhirappa Adihudi from Chikkapadasalagi village, and Mallu Navi from Adihudi village.

What Exactly Happened?

On Monday, April 20, Somu purchased a new car in Jamkhandi and began his journey back to his village. He had reportedly shared pictures from the showroom on his WhatsApp status, expressing his happiness over the purchase.

Police said the accused, who allegedly held a personal grudge against Somu over an illicit affair, saw the status and planned to intercept him.

Brutal Attack Near Village Bus Stand

The accused reportedly waited near the Kannolli village bus stand. Around 7.35 pm, as Somu’s car approached the area, they allegedly blocked his path. He was then dragged out of the vehicle and stabbed to death on the spot.

Car And Body Set On Fire

After the murder, the accused allegedly poured petrol over Somu’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood, and also over his newly purchased car. They then set both the body and the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene, according to police reports.

Police Case And Investigation

A case has been registered at the Savalagi police station. Police have detained all five accused, and further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and confirm the motive behind the murder.