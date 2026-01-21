In Bhadravati, a doctor was arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle and aunt for gold and money. The elderly couple was killed using an anaesthesia overdose. Police cracked the case within 24 hours, shocking the city and raising moral concerns.

Police have cracked the mysterious death of an elderly couple that shocked the steel city of Bhadravati within just 24 hours, uncovering a chilling truth. In a crime that has stunned society, a doctor allegedly murdered his own uncle and aunt for money and gold, betraying familial trust in the most horrific manner.

Chandrappa (68) and his wife Jayamma (65), residents of the Bhootan Gudi area in Bhadravati, were found dead under suspicious circumstances on the morning of January 20. Initially believed to be natural deaths due to the absence of visible injuries, the case took a dramatic turn when police discovered that gold jewellery was missing from the house.

Elderly Couple Found Dead At Home

The Chandrappa–Jayamma couple had three sons, all married and living separately. Known for their peaceful life, the couple lived alone in their own house. After having dinner, they retired for the night as usual. When repeated calls from their children went unanswered the next morning, worried family members requested local residents to check on them.

Upon entering the house, Chandrappa was found dead in the bedroom, while Jayamma’s body was found lying in the hall, sending shockwaves through the family and neighbourhood.

Relative Emerges As Prime Accused

As the investigation progressed, police were stunned to discover that the accused was none other than the couple’s nephew. The probe revealed that Dr Mallesh, son of Chandrappa’s brother Phalakshappa, was the mastermind behind the double murder.

Mallesh, an Ayurvedic doctor and a resident of Beeranahalli village, was someone the elderly couple trusted deeply. Whenever Chandrappa or Jayamma faced health issues, they sought treatment from him, a trust that he allegedly exploited to plan the crime without raising suspicion.

Murder By Anaesthesia Injection

According to police, Mallesh was burdened by heavy debts. He had earlier sought a loan of ₹15 lakh from his uncle Chandrappa, which the couple refused. Angered by this refusal, he allegedly targeted the gold jewellery owned by them.

On the afternoon of January 19, Mallesh visited their house under the pretext of treating knee pain. He is accused of administering an overdose of anaesthesia of around 50 mg to both Chandrappa and Jayamma, causing their deaths. After committing the crime, he allegedly stole their gold jewellery, pawned it, and used the money to clear his debts.

Scientific Investigation Leads To Swift Arrest

Taking the case seriously, Bhadravati police launched a meticulous and scientific investigation. Medical reports, technical evidence, and circumstantial clues helped crack the case within 24 hours, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Shivamogga District Superintendent of Police Nikhil stated, “The deaths of the elderly couple were thoroughly investigated. Based on medical findings and technical evidence, the accused has been arrested. Strict legal action will be taken.”

A Crime That Shakes Social Conscience

This gruesome incident, where blood relations were sacrificed for greed, holds a disturbing mirror to society. The elderly couple, who placed their trust in a close family member, ultimately paid for it with their lives.