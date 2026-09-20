A woman in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada allegedly threw two children into a well after an argument with her husband. One three-year-old child died while the other child remains in critical condition. Police have also taken her into custody.

A tragic incident has been reported from Dakshina Kannada district, where a woman allegedly threw two young children into a well following an argument with her husband over the phone. The incident took place in Perne village of Bantwal taluk. One of the children, a three-year-old boy, died, while the other, a three-and-a-half-year-old child, is undergoing treatment in critical condition. Police have taken the woman into custody and are investigating the incident.

What Exactly Happened?

Sinan, 32, and his wife Noorunnisa, 28, reside in Perne. According to the police, the couple had an argument over the phone regarding a family matter. Noorunnisa allegedly became angry during the conversation and took her own three-and-a-half-year-old child and her sister-in-law’s three-year-old child to a well near their house.

She allegedly threw both children into the well before the incident came to the attention of local residents. Locals immediately rescued the children and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

However, the sister-in-law’s three-year-old child had died by the time they reached the hospital. Noorunnisa’s three-and-a-half-year-old child is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

Police have taken Noorunnisa into custody and are questioning her in connection with the incident. Uppinangady police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

The incident has left residents of the area shocked, with the death of the child occurring amid an alleged family dispute.