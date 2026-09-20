Karnataka MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the state government to give Kodava language the same status as Tulu. He also called for greater recognition, development and preservation of languages spoken in Kodagu.

The Karnataka government’s decision to recognise Tulu as the state’s second additional language has triggered a fresh demand for similar recognition for Kodava. Following the recent state Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, where the proposal to accord Tulu the status of the second additional language was approved, the long-pending demand from the Udupi-Mangaluru region received a major boost. However, the move has also renewed calls for the Kodava language to receive the same official recognition and representation in Karnataka.

Give Kodava The Same Respect As Tulu

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has strongly backed the demand, urging the state government to extend the same recognition to Kodava that it has proposed for Tulu.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Yaduveer said the government should recognise Kodava Arebhashe and take concrete steps towards the development and preservation of languages spoken in the Kodagu region.

The MP welcomed the move to give Tulu its due recognition and said he was happy that the long-standing demand from the coastal region had received attention. At the same time, he urged the government to work towards promoting and protecting the linguistic heritage of Kodagu.

Coastal Belt Is A BJP Stronghold

Reporters also questioned Yaduveer about Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s tour of the coastal regions.

Responding to the question, the MP said the coastal belt continues to be a BJP stronghold. He added that merely announcing new schemes and projects would not be sufficient and stressed the need for the government to ensure that such initiatives are actually implemented.

Yaduveer also referred to several projects announced by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the past, claiming that many of them did not materialise. He said government announcements should be followed by concrete action and should not remain mere promises.