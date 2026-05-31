Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) for January-May was 211, the lowest in eight years, excluding the 2020 COVID lockdown period, as per the CAQM. The national capital also recorded 75 'Good to Moderate' AQI days during this period.

Delhi recorded its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the January-May period in eight years, barring 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions significantly curtailed economic and transport activities, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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CAQM Data Highlights Improvement

In a post on X, CAQM stated that the city recorded an average AQI of 211 in 2026, marking an improvement over previous years. "The avg AQI of Delhi for Jan-May during 2026 has been the lowest in 08 years (barring Covid-year 2020) as it recorded 211, as against 214 in 2025, 231 in 2024, 213 in 2023, 238 in 2022, 235 in 2021, 181 in 2020, 237 in 2019 and 243 in 2018, during the corresponding period," CAQM's post read.

The avg AQI of Delhi for Jan–May during 2026 has been the lowest in 08 years (barring Covid-year 2020) as it recorded 211, as against 214 in 2025, 231 in 2024, 213 in 2023, 238 in 2022, 235 in 2021, 181 in 2020, 237 in 2019 and 243 in 2018, during the corresponding period. 1/3 — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) May 31, 2026 The commission highlighted that, apart from 2020 -- which saw unusually low pollution levels due to pandemic-related restrictions -- this is the lowest average AQI recorded in the city in the past eight years.

More 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality Days

The CAQM also noted that the national capital recorded "75 'Good to Moderate' AQI days during January-May of year 2026, as against 70 in 2025, 75 in 2024, 74 in 2023, 37 in 2022, 59 in 2021, 98 in 2020, 59 in 2019 and 44 in 2018 respectively, during the corresponding period."

Anti-Pollution Measures Drive Improvement

The improvement comes amid efforts by authorities to control pollution in the national capital, including stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, promotion of cleaner fuels, and restrictions on construction dust during peak pollution months.