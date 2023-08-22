Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks Rs 11495 crore funding from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    In the wake of the Central Finance Commission's report highlighting skewed fund allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has penned a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, imploring the release a special grant of Rs 11,495 crore. 

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks Rs 11495 crore funding from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The report revealed that the state government's allocation of funds was unjust, deviating from the earlier recommendation of the Finance Commission.

    The disparity in funding allocation is not a new concern for the state. The 14th Finance Commission had trimmed Karnataka's share of tax revenue by 3.64%, and the subsequent 15th Finance Commission further reduced it by 4.71% for the period spanning 2021 to 2026. 

    Consequently, the state's share from the central pool stands at ₹37,011 crores, a substantial decrease from previous years. To rectify the perceived injustice stemming from the 14th Finance Commission, a sum of ₹5,495 crores was designated in the 2020-21 budget. 

    The Finance Commission had also recommended the disbursal of special grants to the state, an idea reiterated in the final report of the 15th Finance Commission for the 2021-26 period. A significant portion of this grant, approximately ₹6,000 crores, was earmarked for the development of Bengaluru’s water bodies and the peripheral ring road. 

    Despite these recommendations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed discontent over the non-release of the stipulated special grant.

    The fallout from the Finance Commission's recommendations not being acted upon has cast a shadow on the state's economic stability. The CM's letter underscores the need for immediate action to redress this imbalance and aid the state's economic resurgence. 

    As Karnataka awaits the Union Finance Minister's response, the demand for equitable funding allocation remains a pressing concern for the state's leadership.

    For now, the state government's focus remains steadfast on achieving a fair allocation of funds in line with the Finance Commission's recommendations.on

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka approves fact-check unit to counter fake news menace

    Karnataka approves fact-check unit to counter fake news menace

    Maldivian citizen arrested at Bengaluru airport over misbehaviour with flight attendants vkp

    Maldivian citizen arrested at Bengaluru airport over misbehaviour with flight attendants

    Karnataka: War of words continue between BJP and Congress

    Karnataka: War of words continue between BJP and Congress

    Mangaluru: Nursing student from Kerala pretends to be RAW agent, gets detained vkp

    Mangaluru: Nursing student from Kerala pretends to be RAW agent, gets detained

    After scrapping National Education Policy, Karnataka government mulls new policy

    After scrapping National Education Policy, Karnataka government mulls new policy

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka approves fact-check unit to counter fake news menace

    Karnataka approves fact-check unit to counter fake news menace

    Jawan Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences ADC

    Jawan: Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences

    Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing: All about India's 20 nail-biting minutes AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing: All about India's 20 nail-biting minutes

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: ED raids residence of CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen anr

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: ED raids residence of CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen

    WhatsApp rolls out video message feature for iOS users Here is how it works gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out video message feature for iOS users; Here's how it works

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon