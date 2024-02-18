Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah confident of Congress's victory in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence on Sunday that the Congress party is poised to secure victory in at least 20 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the media before attending a conference on government guarantee schemes in Malavalli, Mandya district, the Chief Minister conveyed his assurance regarding the party's electoral prospects. 

    "We are prepared to face the Lok Sabha 2024 elections," Siddaramaiah affirmed, dismissing the BJP's efforts as futile. He highlighted the public's scepticism towards the BJP's rhetoric, emphasising the Congress's credibility and asserting that people will bestow their blessings upon the party in the upcoming elections.
    During his visit to Malavalli, Siddaramaiah addressed the issue of candidate selection, particularly in response to Minister HC Mahadevappa's suggestion that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should contest the elections. Siddaramaiah clarified that candidates will be chosen based on local preferences, ensuring that those endorsed by the local community receive party tickets.

    He reiterated that the selection process will prioritise individuals nominated by locals, including Minister HC Mahadevappa or any other recommended candidate. Regarding speculation surrounding Sandalwood actor Dolly Dhananjaya's potential candidature for the Congress party in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah responded by stating, "I don't know about that and there is no discussion about it in our party."

