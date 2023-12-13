Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    In a shocking turn of events, the security lapse at the Parliament House has sparked condemnation from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, raising concerns about the safety and integrity of the country's democratic hub. The incident, where arrested individuals gained access using a pass allegedly issued by Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha, has triggered calls for a thorough inquiry into the matter.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a press release, expressed deep concern over the breach, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth behind this alarming incident. Despite the tight security measures in place, the attackers managed to infiltrate the Parliament, pointing to a significant failure in the existing security system.
    Also Read: Lok Sabha security breach: Outburst after allegations that BJP MP Pratap Simha issued visitor pass to intruder

    The timing of the attack, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, raises suspicions about potential motives behind the breach. Questions regarding the country's security protocols come to the forefront, particularly given the historical context of the BJP-led NDA government during the previous attack. The Chief Minister points out that the responsibility for a thorough and impartial investigation lies with the Central Government and, notably, the Home Minister.

    The revelation that Mysuru Lok Sabha Member Pratap Simha might have provided the pass to the assailants adds another layer of complexity to the situation. If proven true, this demands a rigorous inquiry into the involvement of parliamentarians in compromising the security of the nation's legislative center. The Chief Minister highlights the importance of understanding how passes were granted and whether there were any connections between the attackers and the MP.
    Also Read:Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

    The breach prompts crucial questions by Chief Minister about the vulnerabilities within the security apparatus of the Parliament House. How did these individuals manage to enter with smoke bombs, and are there insiders implicated in this security compromise? The possibility of external forces influencing the attackers also raises concerns about the overall safety of the nation's borders.
     

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
