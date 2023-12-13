Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Security breach at Lok Sabha, high alert at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

    Two individuals disrupted proceedings in the Indian Parliament by releasing tear gas in the Lok Sabha chambers, prompting an immediate adjournment. Security protocols were criticized, leading to the revocation of audience passes. The assailants were swiftly apprehended and are under intense police interrogation. The Delhi Police are investigating, with recovered tear gas as crucial evidence.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    The security of the Indian Parliament was compromised on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 as two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, disrupted proceedings by unleashing tear gas within the Lok Sabha chambers. The incident, reminiscent of the 2001 terrorist attack, unfolded during a crucial debate in the House, with prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi in attendance.

    The breach, occurring while deliberations were underway, exposed a grave lapse in security protocols, leading to an immediate adjournment of proceedings until 2 o'clock. Speaker Om Birla swiftly responded by revoking all audience passes, emphasizing the critical need for stringent security measures.

    Meanwhile, at the Karnataka Vidhana Sabha session at Belagavi, the authorities swiftly initiated intensive scrutiny, meticulously checking attendees' passes and recording comprehensive details, including identification cards, in a bid to prevent further security breaches. Additionally, security fortifications were maintained around the Suvarna Soudha, subjecting all visitors to enhanced screenings, following concerns over the repercussions of the Parliament attack.

    The perpetrators, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan were promptly apprehended after their assault inside the Parliament House in New Delhi. They are currently under intense police interrogation, as Speaker Om Birla underscored the gravity of the situation and affirmed the diligent investigation underway. Delhi Police has been roped in to aid the probe, with recovered tear gas becoming pivotal evidence in the case.

    Reports suggest that the assailants gained access to the Lok Sabha using an entry pass from BJP MP Pratap Singh's office. The breach occurred during the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and MP Rahul Gandhi, as the attackers breached security and unleashed tear gas within the House.

