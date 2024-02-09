Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka CM’s Janaspandana sees record public response: Over 12,000 applications received

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Janaspandana saw 12,372 applications during its second program, a threefold increase. Held at Vidhana Soudha, 246 issues were resolved instantly, with 12,126 pending to be resolved within a month. CM stressed prompt grievance redressal, warning of disciplinary action against negligent officials.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Janaspandana initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from the public, with a staggering 12,372 applications submitted during its second program. The event, aimed at addressing citizens' grievances directly, garnered significant attention, reflecting the populace's eagerness for prompt resolution of issues.

    CM personally attended to the grievances alongside various government officials. The program, held at the Vidhana Soudha premises for the first time, saw a threefold increase in participation compared to its predecessor, highlighting its growing popularity and effectiveness in connecting with citizens.

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandana program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    During the event, which took place at the Vidhana Soudha High Court gate, thousands of individuals, including the elderly, disabled, and pregnant women, gathered from across the state to seek resolutions to their issues. The Chief Minister, accompanied by several key officials, personally oversaw the registration and disposal of reports through 29 dedicated counters.

    Of the total applications received, 246 were promptly settled on the spot. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered officials to resolve the remaining 12,126 pending applications within a month.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Central Govt; alleges state exploitation over delayed drought relief funds

    Addressing the media after the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of prompt grievance redressal at the grassroots level, thereby mitigating the need for citizens to travel to Bangalore seeking resolution. He stressed the accountability of district collectors and Zilla Panchayat CEOs in ensuring timely resolution of grievances, and warning of disciplinary action against negligent officials.

    Furthermore, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to upholding the dignity of citizens, warning against any disrespect or negligence towards their grievances. He emphasized the need for proactive governance and assured stringent action against any authorities failing to adhere to these principles.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
