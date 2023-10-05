Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna

    H.D. Revanna criticizes Congress for prioritizing Tamil Nadu seats over Karnataka's welfare, alleges diversion of Cauvery water for electoral support, defends JD(S)-BJP alliance, praises Shamanur Shivshankarappa, and highlights Deve Gowda's efforts for minorities.

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 4:12 PM IST

    Former Karnataka minister H.D. Revanna has criticized the Congress for prioritizing their interests in securing 40 seats in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the welfare of their own state. He expressed frustration over the diversion of Cauvery River water, alleging it was done to gain electoral support in Tamil Nadu, despite earlier Congress support for the Cauvery Tribunal.

    Revanna accused the Congress of engaging with communal parties when convenient and urged them to avoid such alliances. He emphasized his dedication to supporting minority communities and highlighted former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's role in advocating for minority rights.

    'I have not joined Congress, I am just supporting govt': Karnataka MLA MP Lata

    He defended the JD(S) alliance with the BJP, clarifying it wasn't an attempt to conceal their party and noted Prime Minister Modi's respect for Deve Gowda.

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    He criticized the Congress while praising Shamanur Shivshankarappa's statement, suggesting Shivshankarappa could have become a Union Minister with the BJP. Revanna also discussed Kumaraswamy's contributions to minorities and questioned why some leaders changed affiliations over time. 

    He highlighted Deve Gowda's efforts in securing reservations for minorities and credited the JD(S) for providing opportunities to minorities and backward classes.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'I have not joined Congress, I am just supporting govt': Karnataka MLA MP Lata vkp

    'I have not joined Congress, I am just supporting govt': Karnataka MLA MP Lata

    Bengaluru: Commuters rally for Purple Line metro operations with #StartPurpleLineOperations campaign vkp

    Bengaluru: Commuters rally for Purple Line metro operations with #StartPurpleLineOperations campaign

    Bengaluru: New BMTC bus shelter stolen near Vidhana Soudha, investigation underway vkp

    Bengaluru: New BMTC bus shelter stolen near Vidhana Soudha, investigation underway

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch 'Purple Rides' to help specially-abled people vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch ‘Purple Rides’ to help specially-abled people

    Bengaluru 'Yellow line' metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya vkp

    Bengaluru ‘Yellow line’ metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal Yadav romantic song Baj Jai Chhagal is not to be missed-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's romantic song ‘Baj Jai Chhagal’ is not to be missed

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds 'The Vaccine War', urges everyone to watch the film RKK

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds 'The Vaccine War', urges everyone to watch the film

    Imports of palm oil in India fall 19 per cent in September rkn

    Imports of palm oil in India fall 19 per cent in September

    Indian Navy to launch its own payment gateway system in 2024

    Indian Navy to launch its own payment gateway system in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon