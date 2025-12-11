In Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, 35-year-old Manju tragically died after falling from an areca nut tree while harvesting. The incident highlights the dangers faced by farm labourers. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

A tragic accident has cast a shadow over Budigundi village in Kalasa taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka, as a 35-year-old man lost his life while working in an areca nut farm. The incident has left his family devastated and the local community in shock. The deceased, identified as Manju, was a resident of Haluvalli village and reportedly the primary breadwinner of his household.

Fatal Fall While Harvesting Areca Nut Bunches

Manju had gone to work in an areca nut farm in Haluvalli village as part of his daily routine. While climbing a tall areca nut tree to harvest the bunches, he tragically lost his balance and fell from a height of approximately 50 to 60 feet. He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

In the Malenadu region of Karnataka, where areca nut cultivation is widespread, climbing trees for harvesting remains a highly risky task. Such incidents repeatedly highlight the dangers faced by agricultural labourers and emphasise the urgent need for safety measures in farm work.

Family Grieves Breadwinner’s Sudden Demise

Manju’s untimely death has left his family in deep grief. As the sole provider, his demise is not only a personal loss but also creates significant financial and emotional challenges for his loved ones.

Police Investigation Underway

Kalasa police promptly visited the site and conducted a thorough inspection. A case has been registered at the Kalasa police station, and further legal proceedings are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding Manju’s death.